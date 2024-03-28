Truck driver convicted of vehicular homicide for 2022 crash that killed 5 in Colorado

DENVER (AP) — A Denver truck driver has been convicted of five counts of vehicular homicide for crashing a semi tractor-trailer into a vehicle carrying a Wyoming family, killing all five of them. The crash happened in June 2022 on Interstate 25 north of Denver. Investigators say Jesus Puebla’s truck was traveling 76 mph when it slammed into an SUV that was traveling about 6 mph due to backed up traffic. Puebla testified the brakes weren’t working, but prosecutors say he shouldn’t have been driving with an expired commercial driver’s license.

