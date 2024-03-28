Tennessee politicians strip historically Black university of its board

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s governor has named a whole new board of trustees to the state’s only publicly funded historically Black university. Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed legislation Thursday vacating the board of Tennessee State University and unveiled the new appointees moments after. The selections must now be confirmed by the Legislature. The move has Black lawmakers and community leaders saying that the majority-white Legislature is unfairly targeting the school. Lee signed the bill after the state House passed it 66 to 25. TSU is currently seeking a new president because its current leader is retiring at the end of this school year.

