Sen. Bob Menendez decides not to delay May trial with appeal of judge’s ruling
By LARRY NEUMEISTER
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez has decided not to appeal a judge’s ruling on Constitutional grounds that would have delayed his May trial. The Democrat’s lawyers notified the Manhattan federal judge who will preside over the trial on Thursday. They wrote in a letter to Judge Sidney H. Stein that the senator’s decision was principally motivated by his desire to go to trial and establish his innocence without delay. He has pleaded not guilty to corruption charges filed after investigators discovered gold bars and cash at his New Jersey home. Prosecutors say the gold and cash resulted from bribe proceeds.