Republican states file lawsuit challenging Biden’s student loan repayment plan

Published 12:18 pm

By COLLIN BINKLEY and JOHN HANNA
Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A group of Republican-led states is suing the Biden administration to block a new student loan repayment plan that provides a faster path to cancellation and lower monthly payments for millions of borrowers. In a federal lawsuit filed Thursday, Kansas’ Republican attorney general argues that Biden overstepped his authority in creating the SAVE Plan, which was made available to borrowers last year and has already canceled loans for 150,000. Biden announced the plan in 2022 alongside a separate plan to cancel up to $20,000 in debt for more than 40 million Americans. The Supreme Court rejected his plan for mass cancellation.

The Associated Press

