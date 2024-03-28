Republican-passed bill removes role of Democratic governor if Senate vacancy occurs in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers have given final passage to a bill stripping the Democratic governor of any role in picking someone to occupy a U.S. Senate seat if a vacancy occurs. Kentucky is the home state of 82-year-old Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell. The state Senate voted Thursday to send the bill to Gov. Andy Beshear. The governor has denounced the measure as driven by partisanship. But the legislature’s GOP supermajorities could override a veto. The legislation calls for a special election to fill any Senate vacancy from the Bluegrass State. The special election winner would hold the seat for the remainder of the unexpired term.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.