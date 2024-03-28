Pope, looking strong, issues lengthy marching orders to priests during Holy Thursday Mass

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis is urging his priests to avoid “clerical hypocrisy” and treat their flocks with mercy. He delivered a lengthy set of marching orders in a Holy Thursday Mass to Rome-based priests at the start of a busy few days leading to Easter. Francis has been hobbled by a long bout of respiratory problems this winter. But he appeared in strong form for the morning Mass. Later in the afternoon, he travels to Rome’s main women’s prison for the annual Holy Week ritual in which he washes the feet of inmates in a symbol of humility and service.

