India court extends custody of top opposition leader Arvind Kejriwal for 4 more days

NEW DELHI (AP) — An Indian court has extended custody of a top opposition leader for four more days after his arrest last week triggered protests, as the country gears up for a general election starting next month. Arvind Kejriwal, New Delhi’s top elected official and one of the country’s most consequential politicians of the past decade, was arrested by the federal Enforcement Directorate on March 21. The agency, controlled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, accused his party and ministers of accepting 1 billion rupees ($12 million) in bribes from liquor contractors nearly two years ago. The Aam Aadmi Party, or Common Man’s Party, has denied the accusations and said Kejriwal will remain its chief minister as it fights the case in court.

