Georgia House approves new election rules that could impact 2024 presidential contest

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia House of Representatives has approved new rules for challenging voters and qualifying for the state’s presidential ballot. The changes could impact the 2024 presidential race in the battleground state. The House passed Senate Bill 189 late Thursday by a vote of 101 to 73. It now goes to the state Senate for consideration. The bill would grant any political party that has qualified for the presidential ballot in at least 20 states or territories access to Georgia’s ballot. The change could be a boost to independent candidates such as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The bill also spells out what constitutes probable cause for upholding challenges to voter eligibility.

By SUDHIN THANAWALA and JEFF AMY Associated Press

