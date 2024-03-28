French lawmakers condemn ‘bloody and murderous’ 1961 massacre of Algerian protesters

PARIS (AP) — French lawmakers have condemned an infamous 1961 police crackdown on Algerian protesters in Paris as a “bloody and murderous repression.” The nonbinding vote on Thursday marked another step in France’s recognition of the massacre that authorities sought to cover up for decades. The National Assembly voted 67-11 in favor of a resolution that condemned the police brutality on Oct. 17, 1961. The resolution also asked that France establish a national day of remembrance. French President Emmanuel Macron acknowledged in 2021 on the 60th anniversary of the massacre that about 12,000 Algerians were arrested in the crackdown and dozens were killed. Algeria was under French rule for 132 years until its independence in 1962.

