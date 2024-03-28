EXCLUSIVE: What’s new at Old Mission Santa Barbara



SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Old Mission Santa Barbara has more new projects in the works than it’s ever seen in history.

Known as the “Queen of the Missions," the old mission dates back more than 200 years, founded in 1786.

“The old mission is an architectural landmark in Santa Barbara county for sure. It’s outstanding among missions in California because of its neoclassical architecture and it’s too towers," said father Joe Schwab of Old Mission Santa Barbara.

A setting unlike any other mission, with the mountains behind and the ocean in front, over 200,000 visitors from around the world travel to Santa Barbara to experience this historic gem every year.

“We’ve always had people from every country … from Arab countries, European countries, Asian countries African … every place everyone comes through here," said Schwab.

But the old mission was never built to withstand natural disasters like earthquakes.

And over the years, parts of the building have begun to fall apart.

For example, the walls were made out of cement in 1900.

"The stone is kind of crumbling … so all the cement has to be taken off the building," said Schwab.

Inside the church the Stations of the Cross paintings have been restored to vibrant colors, and are now illuminated improving their visual impact.

There has been the return of the original Mission Tabernacle to the front of the altar.

But that’s only the tip of the iceberg.

“I’m excited to be in a place where there is movement and there is the movement is really a movement of connecting our past with our present, and sort of opening our way into the future," said father Dan Lackie of Old Mission Santa Barbara.

One of the largest projects now years the works is plans for a mobility access ramp to the front of the church.

“Starting right about here … with an ADA approved grade … going up toward the wall there … left toward the church … around the base of the tower … to stop on the platform … so that people can get into the church easily," said Schwab.

As the mission continues its projects administrators believe community support is essential to making it happen.

“Part of the problem is raising funds. Of course these things are very expensive. Donations are welcome and very helpful. It will be hundreds of thousands of dollars," said Schwab.

The newly renovated stations of the cross area are catching visitors by surprise.

“I’m meeting people every week saying father Dan I didn’t realize these places were here … I brought my family over Friday evenings as we’re praying together as a family," said Lackie.

This newly planted Monarch butterfly waystation is being maintained by parishioners adjacent to the historic Olive Garden.

“My hope is that more and more here at the old mission … we can be a new beacon of healing and if that’s happening … man my heart is singing," said Lackie.

During Easter weekend, the old mission is projecting close to a thousand visitors who will be able to experience the celebration of the old mission, the renewal of life and ... who we are.

“We’re coming together as people from all different backgrounds … saying this is part of our past … and we’re making a statement that we care about our past … and our past caries us into the future ... Whether it’s all good or all bad that’s not the point. The point is … we’re making a statement for the future … that we were here and cared enough to say to the future … we cared … you do the same," said Schwab.