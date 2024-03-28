Chicago plans to move migrants to other shelters and reopen park buildings for the summer

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago plans to close five shelters for migrants in the coming weeks. The city’s first step is moving 800 people into other shelters starting Saturday, clearing the park district fieldhouses to resume normal operations for summer. The shift is part of the city’s continued scramble to offer people help as they arrive from the U.S. border. Mayor Brandon Johnson has been the target of steady accusations that the services are inadequate, or that Chicago is unfairly prioritizing new arrivals over residents with similar needs. Johnson’s office says the city is trying to move people to city shelters near the park buildings.

By KATHLEEN FOODY and MELISSA PEREZ WINDER Associated Press

