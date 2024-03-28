Skip to Content
Caitlin Clark invited to play with US national team during training camp at Final Four in Cleveland

By
Published 11:00 am

By DOUG FEINBERG
AP Basketball Writer

Caitlin Clark has been invited to the USA Basketball national team training camp during the Final Four in Cleveland, contingent on Iowa’s season being over. The NCAA’s Division I all-time scoring leader has earned three gold medals with USA Basketball junior teams, most recently as a member of the 2021 under-19 squad. Clark is expected to be the No. 1 draft pick in the WNBA Draft on April 15 by the Indiana Fever.

