Brazil’s Bolsonaro requests court permission to accept Netanyahu’s invite to Israel

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro has requested federal authorities return his passport and authorize travel to Israel so he can accept an event invitation from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to visit in May. Bolsonaro’s lawyers said Thursday in a statement that the proposed trip wouldn’t jeopardize the ongoing legal processes he faces, as he has scheduled appointments after his planned date of return. The attorneys submitted Bolsonaro’s request to the Supreme Court on Monday, the same day The New York Times published security camera footage revealing that the former president spent two nights at Hungary’s embassy in Brasilia. The Supreme Court’s press office said it will analyze the request and that there is no deadline for a decision.

