Argentina’s Milei trades barbs with Mexican and Colombian leaders, ratcheting up tensions

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Simmering spats between Latin American populist leaders have intensified in the past days, with Argentina’s President Javier Milei needling his leftist counterparts in Mexico and Colombia. The mudslinging came to a head earlier this week, after Milei lashed out at Petro in an interview with CNN, prompting the Colombian government to order Argentine diplomats out of his country Wednesday night. In the same interview that fueled tensions with Petro, Milei also took shots at Mexico’s president, calling him an “ignorant.”

