A mail carrier was among 4 people killed in stabbings in a northern Illinois city

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say a mail carrier was among four people killed when a man went on a stabbing rampage in a northern Illinois city. Seven more people were injured in the attacks in Rockford on Wednesday and a 22-year-old suspect is in custody. A 15-year-old girl, a 63-year-old woman, a 49-year-old man and a 22-year-old man were killed. Authorities have not released their names, but a division of the United States Postal Service confirmed Thursday that a letter carrier was among the dead. Authorities have released little information about the suspect, who was arrested Wednesday by a Winnebago County sheriff’s deputy responding to a reported home invasion.

By KATHLEEN FOODY, RICK CALLAHAN and COREY WILLIAMS Associated Press

