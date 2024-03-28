4th person charged in ambush that helped Idaho prison inmate escape from Boise hospital

A fourth person has been charged in connection with an ambush that allowed a white supremacist Idaho prison gang member to escape as he was being discharged from a Boise hospital. Tia J. Garcia, 27, of Twin Falls, owned the car that inmate Skylar Meade and his accomplice, Nicholas Umphenour, fled in after Umphenour shot and wounded two corrections officers early on March 20, prosecutors said Thursday. She falsely reported the car stolen less than an hour after the ambush, Kelley said, and text messages from the day before showed that Umphenour had instructed her to do so. The Ada County public defender’s office, which is representing Meade, Umphenour and Garcia, declined to comment.

By GENE JOHNSON and MARK THIESSEN Associated Press

