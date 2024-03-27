Trump will attend the wake of a slain NYPD officer as he goes after Biden over crime
By MICHELLE L. PRICE and PHILIP MARCELO
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump is set to attend the wake of a New York City police officer gunned down in the line of duty. The former president and presumptive Republican presidential nominee is expected Thursday at the visitation on Long Island for Officer Jonathan Diller, who was fatally shot during a traffic stop on Monday. Trump’s campaign says he was “moved by the invitation” to the wake but did not offer more details on his appearance or whether he planned to speak. It comes as President Joe Biden will also be in New York Thursday for a celebrity-studded fundraising extravaganza in New York City with two of his Democratic predecessors, former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.