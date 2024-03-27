MyPillow, owned by election denier Mike Lindell, faces eviction from Minnesota warehouse

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A court plans to order the eviction of MyPillow from a suburban Minneapolis warehouse that it formerly used. But company founder and prominent election denier Mike Lindell said Wednesday that’s just a formality because the landlord wants to take the property back. Lindell denied in an interview Wednesday with The Associated Press that the eviction was another sign of his money woes. He says his financial picture is actually improving after a credit crunch last year disrupted cash flow at MyPillow. The company has lost one of its major advertising platforms and has been dropped by several national retailers.

