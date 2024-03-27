Mississippi Senate Republicans push Medicaid expansion ‘lite’ proposal that would cover fewer people

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A proposal to expand Medicaid to tens of thousands of residents in one of the poorest states in the U.S. is still alive in the Mississippi Legislature. But Senate Republicans changed the plan Wednesday so it would cover far fewer people and bring less federal money to the state. A proposal passed by a committee is the only Medicaid expansion plan still alive after Senate Republicans tweaked a House bill rather than advance a separate bill of their own. Senators have dubbed the plan Medicaid expansion “lite.” It could cover about 80,000 people. The House version could cover up to 200,000 people.

By MICHAEL GOLDBERG Associated Press/Report for America

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.