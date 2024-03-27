Former correctional officer at women’s prison in California sentenced for sexually abusing inmates

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A former correctional officer at a federal California women’s prison known for numerous misconduct allegations was sentenced to six years in prison for sexually abusing five inmates, federal officials announced Wednesday.

Nakie Nunley, who supervised inmates at the Federal Correctional Institution, Dublin, becomes the seventh correctional officer sentenced to prison for sexually abusing inmates, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. A 2022 investigation by The Associated Press revealed a cultural of rampant sexual abuse and cover-up at the prison.

U.S. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said in a statement that Nunley “egregiously exploited” his power to abuse inmates and retaliate against those who spoke up.

“As today’s sentence shows, the Justice Department will hold accountable officials who abuse their authority to harm those they are sworn to protect — and will not tolerate retaliation against victims,” Monaco said.

Nunley pleaded guilty last year to four counts of sexual abuse of a ward and five lesser felonies of abusive sexual contact of five women. He also admitted to lying to federal officials who were investigating allegations against him, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

The prison is located about 40 miles (64 kilometers) east of San Francisco and has more than 600 inmates, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.