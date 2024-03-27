Alabama sets May lethal injection date for man convicted of killing couple during robbery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama has set a May 30 execution date for a man convicted in the 2004 slaying of a couple during a robbery. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey set the date for the execution by lethal injection of 50-year-old Jamie Mills. The Alabama Supreme Court last week authorized the governor to set Mills’ execution date. Mills was convicted of capital murder for the 2004 slaying of Floyd and Vera Hill in Guin, a city of about 2,000 people in Marion County. Prosecutors said Mills and his wife went to the couple’s home where he beat the couple and stole $140 and medications.

