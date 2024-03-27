A $500K house was built on the wrong Hawaii lot. A legal fight is unfolding over the mix-up

HONOLULU (AP) — A woman who purchased a vacant lot in Hawaii was surprised to find out a $500,000 house was built on the property by mistake. She’s now mired in legal wrangling over the mix-up. In 2018, Annaleine “Anne” Reynolds purchased a lot in Hawaiian Paradise Park, a subdivision in the Big Island’s Puna district. She bought it for about $22,500 at a county tax auction. Hawaii News Now reports she was in California waiting for the right time to use it when she got a call last year from a real estate broker who informed her a house was built on her property.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.