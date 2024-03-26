Georgia senators again push conservative aims for schools

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s Republican state senators are making another attempt to impose a conservative stamp on the state’s public schools. A bill passed Tuesday would ban transgender girls from playing high school sports with other girls. It would also limit sex education and would require a system for notifying parents of every item a child obtained in a school library. The Senate voted 33-21 along party lines for the bill. It was originally a House bill promoting suicide prevention. It was radically overhauled in Senate committee by adding a number of other bills that had earlier failed to pass the Senate.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.