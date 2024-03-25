Russian Soyuz spacecraft with 3 astronauts docks at the International Space Station

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian spacecraft with three astronauts has successfully docked at the International Space Station. The Soyuz MS-25 spacecraft carrying NASA astronaut Tracy Dyson, Russian Oleg Novitsky and Marina Vasilevskaya of Belarus reached the station after Saturday’s blastoff from the Russian-leased Baikonur launch facility in Kazakhstan. The launch followed an aborted attempt two days earlier. Thursday’s attempted launch was halted by an automatic safety system about 20 seconds before the scheduled liftoff. The head of the Russian space agency said the aborted launch was triggered by a voltage drop in a power source.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.