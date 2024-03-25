Four Pioneer Valley High School students earn opportunity to study abroad this summer

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Four students from Pioneer Valley High School earned scholarships from the Council on International Educational Exchange (CIEE) to study in France this summer.

Ivan Enriquez, Lily Pacheco, Catherine Pille and Tracy Rodriguez all earned CIEE Global Navigator Scholarships and will take part in a four-week language immersion program in either Paris or Rennes later this year.

A native French teacher will give 60 hours of language instruction with afternoon explorations to local businesses, cooking classes and monument viewings also part of the trip.

Host families will house each student and many amenities will be provided including meals, transportation, cultural activities and medical coverage among others.

More information on the program can be found at the CIEE website and you can donate to fund each student's trip through their GoFundMe pages linked in their names atop this article.