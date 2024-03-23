18-year-old charged with vehicular homicide in crash that killed a woman and 3 children in a van

SEATTLE (AP) — An 18-year-old man has been charged with four counts of vehicular homicide for allegedly causing a crash in a Seattle suburb that killed a woman and three children. Chase Daniel Jones was arrested late Friday and is being held at the King County Correctional Facility on $1 million bail. Jail records do not list an attorney who could speak on Jones’ behalf, and the case does not appear in online court records. Killed in the Tuesday crash in Renton were driver Andrea Smith Hudson, 13-year-old Matilda Wilcoxson, 12-year-old Eloise Wilcoxson and 12-year-old Boyd B. Brown. The four-car crash also resulted in four others being taken to the hospital, including two of Hudson’s children. The Seattle Times reported Saturday that they remained hospitalized.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.