Texas school bus with over 40 prekindergarteners struck by cement truck, killing 2, authorities say

BASTROP, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a concrete truck crashed into a school bus carrying more than 40 prekindergarten students on a field trip Friday afternoon in Texas, killing a boy on the bus and a man in a third vehicle. Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Deon Cockrell says the bus was struck at about 2 p.m. by a concrete truck traveling in the opposite direction that veered into the bus’ lane in the suburbs outside Austin. Cockrell says that the man who was killed was in a vehicle that either ran into the back of the bus or maybe part of the concrete truck. Four people in critical condition were airlifted from the crash site.

