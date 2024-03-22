Relatives of Tyre Nichols, George Floyd and Eric Garner say lack of police reform is frustrating

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Relatives of Tyre Nichols, George Floyd and Eric Garner are expressing frustration with politicians who have failed to pass legislation targeting police violence or have worked to invalidate laws intended to reduce chances that citizens’ encounters with police end in death. Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd, told an audience at a police violence symposium in Memphis on Friday that the time has come for a federal law that would ban chokeholds and no-knock warrants to be passed by Congress. Floyd has taken part in a panel discussion with Nichols’ mother RowVaughn Wells and his stepfather Rodney Wells; Gwen Carr, the mother of Garner; and Sybrina Fulton, the mother of Trayvon Martin.

