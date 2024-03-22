Kamala Harris marks first visit to Puerto Rico as vice president, riling some in the US territory

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has arrived in Puerto Rico as part of a whirlwind trip to tout the federal aid the U.S. territory has received following deadly hurricanes and attend a Democratic fundraiser. Her visit Friday comes days after U.S. President Joe Biden launched a campaign targeting Latino voters ahead of the November general elections. Among those accompanying Harris for the roughly five-hour visit to the island was U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm. Hours before Harris’ arrival, a couple dozen protesters gathered in Puerto Rico’s capital to decry the island’s territorial status and demand a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.