Wall Street debut of Trump’s Truth Social network could net him stock worth billions on paper

NEW YORK (AP) — The Wall Street debut of Donald Trump’s Truth Social network could give him stock worth billions of dollars on paper. But the former president probably will not be able to cash it out right away, unless some things change. It all comes down to a vote scheduled for Friday by shareholders for a company named Digital World Acquisition Corp. It’s a company that has no business operations and is hoping to merge with Trump Media & Technology Group, the company behind Truth Social. If the shareholders approve the deal, TMTG could soon see its stock trading on the Nasdaq in Digital World’s place.

