Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong resigns amid anti-corruption campaign

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — The Communist Party says Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong has resigned after a little over a year in the job. That makes him the latest senior official to leave office amid an intense anti-corruption campaign. The party’s Central Committee approved his resignation, writing in a statement Wednesday that “violations by Vo Van Thuong have left a bad mark on the reputation of the Communist party.” Thuong became president in March 2023, two months after his predecessor resigned to take “political responsibility” for corruption scandals during the pandemic. The position of president in Vietnam is largely ceremonial and ranks third in the country’s political hierarchy.

