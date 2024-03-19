South Carolina to remove toxic waste from historic World War II aircraft carrier
By JAMES POLLARD
Associated Press/Report for America
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina officials are preparing to remove over 1.2 million gallons of toxic waste from a World War II aircraft carrier in Charleston Harbor. It’s part of an $18 million effort to prevent leakage from the USS Yorktown. The ship has been one of the state’s most popular tourist stops for nearly fifty years. But the attraction could contaminate the surrounding waters if oil tanks leaked petroleum and other chemical compounds. A natural resources official says he wants the USS Yorktown to be associated with duty and not dirt. The process began in 2022.