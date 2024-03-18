Santa Barbara police officers arrest man for jewelry store robbery Friday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara Police Department (SBPD) detectives arrested a 40-year-old man for local jewelry store robberies Friday night.

The Santa Barbara resident committed one robbery and two grand thefts totaling $53,000 worth of jewelry between February and March of this year, stated the SBPD.

The SBPD identified the 40-year-old as the suspect after weeks of investigation and he was taken into custody by SBPD and the SWAT team after search and arrest warrants were obtained.

SBPD detectives found many jewelry items and a firearm in a vehicle that belonged to the man, believing he used the weapon during the robbery.

Santa Barbara County Jail booked the man on the following charges with a bail set at $250,000: