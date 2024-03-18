Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signs proclamation condemning antisemitism while vetoing bill defining it
By ISABELLA VOLMERT
Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has vetoed a bill defining antisemitism and left the future of the bipartisan legislation uncertain. The bill Holcomb rejected on Monday was meant to address antisemitism on college campuses and has become a topic of ongoing debate between lawmakers over the legislative session’s final days. Lawmakers ultimately compromised to pass the bill following disagreements over how to balance definitions of antisemitism from the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance and examples that reference Israel. Lawmakers can overturn a veto with a simple majority vote.