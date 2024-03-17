New Mexico authorities detain man in fatal shooting of state police officer

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico authorities say a suspect in the shooting death of a state police officer has been captured in the Albuquerque area by sheriff’s deputies. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office located 33-year-old Jaremy Smith of Marion, South Carolina, on Sunday based on a tip from a gas station clerk. Smith was chased on foot, wounded and taken to a hospital for treatment under police guard. Friday’s fatal shooting of State Police Officer Justin Hare along I-40 west of Tucumcari set off a search for the suspect. South Carolina authorities have identified Smith as a person of interest as they investigate the killing of a local paramedic.

