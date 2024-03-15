Visit Ventura honored with award for best strategic partnership by Visit California

VENTURA, Calif. – Visit Ventura announced its victory for Best Strategic Partnership at the Visit California Poppy Awards Gala Thursday.

The Visit California company honored tourism companies from across the state for their work over the past two years.

Visit Ventura won this year's award thanks in part to bringing the X Games competition to the city last summer, a partnership that was four years in the making.

The partnership between the extreme sports brand and the tourism company sparked a partnership that drew heavy crowds into the city to watch the high-flying bike and skateboard acts.

Working in tandem with transportation companies as well as the fire and police departments, the city succeeded in introducing many tourists to one of the biggest sporting events in the world.

All of this work was filtered through the Visit Ventura company and its collaborative work across these channels made them the recipient of the prestigious award.

