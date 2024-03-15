Former Polish PM Kaczyński questioned over spyware allegations in parliament

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Former Polish prime minister Jarosław Kaczyński appeared before a special parliamentary committee Friday to testify about the purchase and allegedly illegal use of advanced spyware by a government headed by his Law and Justice Party. The NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware was used to spy on mobile devices belonging to opponents of the government. Recent findings suggest it was also used to eavesdrop on some key members of the right-wing party, as well. The revelations, first reported by the Associated Press in 2021, shocked Poland and added to the European Union’s concerns that Law and Justice government was undermining the rule of law.

