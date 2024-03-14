The British government wants to define extremism. Critics say it’s not that simple

LONDON (AP) — The British government on Thursday published an official definition of “extremism.” Groups that get the label will be barred from receiving government funding. It’s unclear who will be on the list, and critics say branding nonviolent groups as extremist could undermine freedom of speech. The government defines extremism as “the promotion or advancement of an ideology based on violence, hatred or intolerance” that aims to destroy others’ rights and freedoms or undermine Britain’s democratic system. The government did not provide examples of extremist groups, but Communities Secretary Michael Gove pointed to the threat from the extreme right and “Islamist extremists.” Islamic and civil liberties groups said they worried the definition would be used disproportionately on Muslims.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.