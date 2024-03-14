Nebraska governor blames university leadership for AD Trev Alberts’ sudden departure for Texas A&M

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen says athletic director Trev Alberts’ sudden decision to take the same job at Texas A&M is disappointing and he has implored the university’s board of regents to act quickly to fill vacant leadership positions. Pillen, a former regent who played football for the Cornhuskers from 1976-78, issued a call for action less than 24 hours after Alberts’ announcement. Pillen says he doesn’t fully understand why Alberts is leaving but that the failures of university leadership played a role. Regents have not hired a president to replace Ted Carter, who was named Ohio State president last August.

