First responders on the scene of vehicle incident on Highway 101 south of Orcutt Thursday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is responding to a two semi-truck collision on Highway 101 near Clark Avenue, one mile south of Orcutt.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the driver of one vehicle had minor injuries and needed to be removed from the vehicle by first responders while the other driver went uninjured.

The call came in at 2:16 Thursday afternoon detailed Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Highway 101 Southbound has one lane open with heavy traffic stated Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.