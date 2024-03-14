Skip to Content
News

First responders on the scene of vehicle incident on Highway 101 south of Orcutt Thursday

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
By
today at 2:44 pm
Published 2:43 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is responding to a two semi-truck collision on Highway 101 near Clark Avenue, one mile south of Orcutt.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the driver of one vehicle had minor injuries and needed to be removed from the vehicle by first responders while the other driver went uninjured.

The call came in at 2:16 Thursday afternoon detailed Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Highway 101 Southbound has one lane open with heavy traffic stated Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: News
KEYT
Santa Barbara
santa barbara county fire department

Jump to comments ↓

Caleb Nguyen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content