McDowell now uncontested in North Carolina House race after ex-Rep. Walker declines runoff

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A former North Carolina representative who finished second in last week’s primary for what was essentially his old U.S. House seat has declined to participate in a runoff, joining Donald Trump’s campaign instead. Ex-U.S. Rep. Mark Walker’s decision Wednesday means first-time candidate Addison McDowell will receive the Republican nomination for the 6th District, and he faces no Democratic opposition in the fall. The current 6th District representative — Democrat Kathy Manning — didn’t seek reelection after redistricting skewed the district to the right. Trump endorsed McDowell, but earlier Wednesday the former president said that Walker had agreed to work in his campaign on reaching out to faith groups and minority communities.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.