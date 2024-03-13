Santa Barbara Foundation: Santa Barbara County nonprofits encouraged to apply for community grants by Friday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Foundation is encouraging Santa Barbara County nonprofits to apply for community grants Including its new Youth Mental Health Provider Grants.

The grants provide multi-year funding to nonprofits that meet basic needs in the areas of Food, Shelter and Safety.

It also provides Behavioral Health and Health Care for those experiencing the greatest need in Santa Barbara County.

SBF, in partnership with The Towbes Foundation, is also offering a new grant program

with the launch of the Youth Mental Health Providers Recruit, Retain, Rest and Recuperation

(4R) Fund.

This is a resource to support staffing needs for nonprofit organizations that improve youth

social-emotional health and mental wellness in Santa Barbara County.

The submission deadline for RFQs, which establish eligibility to apply for the above grant

programs, is March 15, 2024.

Additionally, the Towbes Fund for the Performing Arts grant program is currently open with

applications due March 22, 2024.

Grants are awarded through a rigorous partnership process of research, planning, and due

diligence by committees of Foundation staff and subject matter experts from the community.

Organizations can learn more about the grant programs and apply here:

https://sbfoundation.org/nonprofits/grant-opportunities/.

Prospective grant applicants with questions about whether their proposal qualifies for funding

or who want more information about SBF’s grant making process, may reach out to an SBF staff

member who can be found at: https://sbfoundation.org/nonprofits/grant-opportunities/.

Maximum grant amount: $60,000, over two years (up to $30,000 per year)

Deadline to submit RFQ: March 15, 2024

The Santa Barbara Foundation is dedicated to improving the quality of life throughout Santa

Barbara County for all who live, work, play and visit here.