South Dakota gov. promotes work on her teeth by Texas dentist in infomercial-style social media post

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has posted an infomercial-style video on X lavishing praise on a team of dentists outside of her state that she says gave her a smile that she can be proud of. Noem, who has showcased herself as a potential vice presidential pick for former President Donald Trump, posted the nearly 5-minute video on her personal X account Monday night, writing that she loves her “new family at Smile Texas!” She says in the video that she needed the work done because she knocked out her front teeth in a biking accident years ago. Noem’s office didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment Tuesday.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.