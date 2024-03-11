Most automated driving systems aren’t good making sure drivers pay attention, insurance group says

DETROIT (AP) — Most electronic systems that take on some driving tasks for humans don’t adequately make sure drivers are paying attention, and they don’t issue strong enough warnings to make drivers behave. That’s according a insurance industry study published Tuesday. Only one of 14 partially automated systems tested by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety performed well enough to get an overall “acceptable” rating. Two others were rated “marginal,” while the rest were labeled “poor.” No system received the top rating of “good.” The institute says it developed the new ratings to get automakers to follow standards including how closely they watch drivers and how fast the cars issue warnings if drivers aren’t paying attention.

