Indonesia to deport Japanese man accused of role in $90 million investment fraud

BATAM, Indonesia (AP) — A Japanese man accused of helping to run a $90 million investment scam will be sent home after four years on the run, Indonesian authorities said Tuesday. Yusuke Yamazaki, 43, was arrested off Bulan island in Kepulauan Riau province on Jan. 31, while attempting to cross into Malaysia in a small wooden boat, said Nyoman Gede Surya Mataram, who heads the provincial office of the Ministry of Law and Human Rights. He’s expected to be deported by the end of the day. Yamazaki was an executive at Nishiyama Farm, an Okayama-based company that ran farm tours across Japan and collapsed amid allegations of fraud in February 2019.

