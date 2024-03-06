One805 gets ready to announce first responder grant recipients

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - One805 is getting ready to announce its First Responder grant recipients.

One805 will host its Annual Honorary Board Cocktail reception at the Montecito Club March 9 to officially announce First Responder grant recipients.

A total of $484,400 will be distributed to the recipients.

One805’s Honorary Board comprises of local community members who provide additional funding and support for the nonprofit’s critical counseling support and emergency equipment needs.

In September of last year, the organization hosted its One805Live! Fall Concert at Kevin Costner’s estate in Summerland with headliner Maroon 5 and special guests including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Oprah, Ellen DeGeneres and many others. The event raised more than $800,000 to support Santa Barbara County first responders.

One805’s Advisory Council is made up of the heads of all 11 First Responder departments in Santa Barbara County.

Together, they discuss the allocation of funds.

The Advisory Council makes sure all funds raised by One805 are directed where they are most needed at any given time.

Many of the funds go toward equipment, mental health services and resources, and disaster preparedness.

To name just a few of the many ways in which these funds support local First Responders, including Santa Maria and Lompoc, the funds raised have supported first responder counseling programs, the purchase of FirePro300 Seek Thermals, dive equipment, and Search and Rescue equipment. A comprehensive list of all grants will be available following the event.

