Maryland abortion clinics could get money for security under bill in state Senate

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Abortion clinics in Maryland could pay for enhanced security and greater access through a grant program being considered by state lawmakers. Supporters want to tap into millions of dollars that have sat unused by insurance carriers as part of the federal Affordable Care Act. They testified that Maryland is seeing a rising demand on its abortion clinics since the U.S. Supreme Court stuck down Roe v. Wade in 2022. That includes women from out of state. Supporters also say security concerns, long an issue at clinics, have been increasing. Opponents said the legislation would force Maryland residents to pay for abortion services after activists had made the state into an “abortion tourism destination.”

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.