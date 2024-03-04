Mining company can’t tap water needed for Okefenokee wildlife refuge, US says

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A federal agency is asserting legal rights to waters that feed the Okefenokee Swamp and its vast wildlife refuge, setting up a new battle with a mining company seeking permits to withdraw more than 1.4 million gallons per day. Twin Pines Minerals is in the final stage of receiving permits from Georgia regulators to mine titanium dioxide near the edge of the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge. Now the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says the project can’t be allowed to divert water from the swamp if it would harm the refuge’s primary function as a wildlife habitat. The agency’s Southeast regional director sent a letter to Georgia regulators Jan. 31. The Georgia Environmental Protection Division says it hasn’t responded.

