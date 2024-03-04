Utah governor mulls measure that would fund firearms training for teachers

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Gun violence prevention advocates are calling on Utah Gov. Spencer Cox to veto legislation that they say could place children in harm’s way by training more teachers to carry firearms on campus. They gathered Monday at the Utah State Capitol to voice their concerns. The bill funds tactical training for Utah educators who want to defend their classrooms with guns. It received final legislative approval last week. Cox has not stated directly whether he will sign the bill. He has said he supports arming and training school staff so they can “respond very quickly if the worst does happen.”

