Thai court acquits former PM Yingluck Shinawatra on charges of mishandling government funds

BANGKOK (AP) — A Thai court on Monday acquitted former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, now living in exile, on charges of mishandling expenditures for a government project in 2013. The action comes shortly after her brother Thaksin Shinawatra, who also previously served as prime minister, was released on parole for corruption-related offenses. It is the latest favorable verdict for Yingluck, who led Thailand from 2011 until forced from office in 2014. The court cleared her of abuse of power in December last year. The judges unanimously acquitted Yingluck and five other defendants accused of mishandling $6.7 million in an infrastructure roadshow project.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.